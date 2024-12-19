YOSA and Children's Chorus share holiday music in studio, onstage

There's a good chance that if you're reading this now, tickets are already sold out for the big Holiday Spectacular show at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7:00 p.m.

The program finds YOSA (Youth Orchestras of San Antonio) and the Children's Chorus of San Antonio teaming up for the first time in many years for a program that includes nearly 250 musicians.

"On this program, we've got this German song that was written by a church musician, and first sung in this dark church... we've got Nigerian music, Christmas Music, we've got Hanukkah music... That international flavor is a big part of what we're gonna experience," said Troy Peters, Music Director and Conductor of the YOSA Philharmonic.

Dr. Carolyn Cruse, Artistic Director of the Children's Chorus, added, "We're just really excited to partner with YOSA for the first time in recent memory, with everyone together for the holidays."

Even if you can't make the show (again—almost sold out!), you can hear some beautiful music from these talented young performers by using the audio player at the top of this page. Enjoy!

PROGRAM:



Carol of the Bells: Mykola Leontovych

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas: H. Martin/R. Blaine

Silent Night: Franz Xaver Gruber

Christmas medley: Traditional