Band of the West welcomes Canadian Brass for Holiday In Blue concerts

"I think Santa is jealous that there are headliners this year," joked Maj. Justin Lewis, of the U.S. Air Force Band of the West.

"But we're very excited to have the Canadian Brass!"

The famed classical brass ensemble will be special guest performers at the Band of the West's annual Holiday in Blue concerts, happening on Dec. 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are free, and available at airforcebands.com.

The performances will feature the full band, plus smaller ensembles like the one that performed live on KPAC 88.3 FM (which you can hear using the audio player at the top of this page!).

"It's really neat, because they bring their individual personalities to various events, then we bring it all together into one big concert band," said Maj. Lewis.

The Band of the West performs about 200 concerts each year throughout Texas and the southeastern United States, and in places as far flung as Puerto Rico and Argentina.

"We're representing the Air Force, but connecting, you know, with Americans, with their Airmen, inspiring young people to serve and honoring our veterans," said Maj. Lewis.