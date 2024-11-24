Poulenc's music, 'a performer's dream,' to be featured at UIW on Dec. 7-8

Francis Poulenc is one of those composers who is distinctly modern, if you want to look at it that way, but was not one of those modern composers that turned his back on the audience. His music is so entertaining, and San Antonio has a chance to hear a variety of the composer’s work over the weekend of December 7 and 8 at the University of the Incarnate Word.

The UIW Cardinal Singers and other performers will join to present some of Poulenc’s choral music, as well as woodwind and violin sonatas.

"He's one of those composers that is a performer's dream," says William Gokelman, chair of the UIW Department of Music.

Hear a preview of Poulenc's choral music using the audio player at the top of this page, Gokelman conducting a small choir in the KPAC Performance Studio.

