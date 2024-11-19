© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Children's Chorus illustrates how music is elemental

By Barry Brake
Published November 19, 2024 at 3:04 PM CST
Dr. Carolyn Cruse leads members of the Children's Chorus of San Antonio live in-studio.
Nathan Cone
/
TPR
Dr. Carolyn Cruse leads members of the Children's Chorus of San Antonio live in-studio.

The Children’s Chorus of San Antonio gets earthy at their next concert on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. as they present a program in collaboration with the Doseum, “Elements in Song.”

“We will have some real, live demonstrations and experiments taking place during the concert, in between the choir performances,” explained Dr. Carolyn Cruse, Artistic Director of the Children’s Chorus.

“It's going to help bring to life what the texts are in describing the elements.”

The program features songs about earth, air, fire, and water, including pieces by Frank Ticheli and Mary Goetze.

“We've been working a lot on not just our voices and the text, but also the articulation and bringing to life what this text means,” said Cruse.

The concert takes place in the resonant sanctuary of University Methodist Church. Tickets are available at: https://childrenschorussa.org/concerts/

Hear their KPAC 88.3 on-air segment by using the audio player at the top of this page.

Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
