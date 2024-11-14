Opera Austin Festival celebrates central Texas talent

Composer and multi-talent Nathan Felix has a big undertaking happening this weekend. It’s a celebration of newly-written opera from all over central Texas.

Among the works being performed is Felix’s own “La Malinche,” an opera based on Mexican history, about a Nahua woman who acted as an advisor and interpreter for conquistador Hernán Cortés.

Celeste Morales sings in the work, and says the opera “is a really amazing story, and I think everybody will find something that they can relate to in her story.”

“La Malinche” is just one of the highlights of the inaugural Opera Austin Festival, taking place at the studios of KMFA 89.5 FM in Austin on Saturday afternoon. The event will feature multiple performances as well as panel discussions about the operatic community. TPR’s Nathan Cone will participate as a panelist and host.

Tickets are available at this link: https://www.operaaustinfestival.com/

Use the audio player above to hear Celeste Morales and Thomas Soto perform music from the opera.