© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
BarryBrake_2019.jpg
Classical Connections

Camerata SA opens season doing what they do best

By Barry Brake
Published September 5, 2024 at 10:18 PM CDT
Camerata San Antonio performs live on KPAC 88.3 FM on September 5, 2024.
Nathan Cone
Camerata San Antonio performs live on KPAC 88.3 FM on September 5, 2024.

San Antonio’s premier string quartet, Camerata San Antonio, opens their season this weekend with a program that includes music by the father of the form, Franz Joseph Haydn, a composer who took it to another level, Ludwig van Beethoven, and a 20th Century composer who brought in elements of jazz and gospel to the quartet, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson.

It’ll be a thrilling afternoon of music, and best of all for younger ears, all students are free at Camerata San Antonio concerts.

The performances happen on Friday, Sept. 6 at 4:00 p.m. at Kerrville First Presbyterian Church, Saturday 9/7 at 3:00 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit in San Antonio, and again Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church.

Camerata San Antonio stopped by Classical Connections to preview the concerts with a little bit of Haydn and Perkinson’s String Quartet No. 1.

“It’s inspired by [Perkinson’s] love of jazz, but also his love of contemporary [classical] music,” cellist Ken Freudigman explained. “It combines the best of both worlds. It’s also based on a hymn called ‘Calvary,’ which is deeply buried in here. And I found parts of it! He’s transformed it so much.”

Listen to the interview and performance using the audio player at the top of this page.

Tags
Classical Connections Camerata San AntonioClassicalchamber music
Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
See stories by Barry Brake