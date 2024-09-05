Camerata SA opens season doing what they do best

San Antonio’s premier string quartet, Camerata San Antonio, opens their season this weekend with a program that includes music by the father of the form, Franz Joseph Haydn, a composer who took it to another level, Ludwig van Beethoven, and a 20th Century composer who brought in elements of jazz and gospel to the quartet, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson.

It’ll be a thrilling afternoon of music, and best of all for younger ears, all students are free at Camerata San Antonio concerts.

The performances happen on Friday, Sept. 6 at 4:00 p.m. at Kerrville First Presbyterian Church, Saturday 9/7 at 3:00 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit in San Antonio, and again Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church.

Camerata San Antonio stopped by Classical Connections to preview the concerts with a little bit of Haydn and Perkinson’s String Quartet No. 1.

“It’s inspired by [Perkinson’s] love of jazz, but also his love of contemporary [classical] music,” cellist Ken Freudigman explained. “It combines the best of both worlds. It’s also based on a hymn called ‘Calvary,’ which is deeply buried in here. And I found parts of it! He’s transformed it so much.”

