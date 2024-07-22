Violinist's new collab with Oscar-winning composer in praise of resilience, empowerment

Austin violinist Charles Yang must never get bored. He's always trying something new, challenging, and sometimes award-winning (yep, he's a Grammy and Emmy winner, for his work with the ensemble Time for Three). And his latest project is no exception.

He's joined up once again with old school pal and Academy Award-winning composer Kris Bowers (of "Bridgerton" fame), with a new album that hits on Friday the 26th, called "For A Younger Self."

It's part of a special project that commissions film composers to write concert works. Yang talked about it in this special preview interview: "This piece is very personal. And it's so special to be working with the American Youth Symphony. Now it's out there for the world."

His connection with the composer of "Bridgerton's" over-the-top classical(ish) soundtrack goes way back to Juilliard days. "Kris coming from L.A. to New York, and me coming from Austin ... we bonded over the culture shock of coming to the big city, surviving the winters!" And when the American Youth Symphony approached him for the Korngold Commissioning Project, in which they ask film composers to write concert-hall music, "I immediately thought of Kris Bowers. And immediately, they said 'Thank God you said Kris Bowers, because we were thinking of him too!'" He adds, "It was a match made in heaven."

"For A Younger Self" will be released by Orchid Classics on Friday, July 26, 2024.