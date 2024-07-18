Students bond over three weeks at Cactus Pear, perform Sunday

Every summer, the Cactus Pear Music Festival invites South Texas students to apply for a three week intensive, tuition free, full scholarship based education program that involves music training and performance at area churches, retirement communities, and culminating with a public performance that takes place this Sunday at 3 p.m. at the University of the Incarnate Word’s Diane Bennack Concert Hall.

“I love these people so much,” says BASIS San Antonio student Elizabeth Yao of her fellow performers. The 16-year-old violinist says the musical team has really bonded over the three weeks. “I’m always excited to come here and see them… and I’ll be really sad to see them go.”

"They're all incredibly talented and charming and engaging young people," says Craig Sorgi, Cactus Pear's education director. "They work really, really hard, and we're having a great time learning this music together and putting it all together for our audiences."

To hear more from these talented young musicians, use the audio player at the top of the page.

