Live coverage of the Republican National Convention airs from 8-10 p.m. tonight on TPR News stations.
Arts & Culture
BarryBrake_2019.jpg
Classical Connections

Students bond over three weeks at Cactus Pear, perform Sunday

By Barry Brake
Published July 18, 2024 at 9:47 AM CDT
Craig Sorgi (center) leads the Cactus Pear Young Artists in rehearsal.
Renee Davis
Craig Sorgi (center) leads the Cactus Pear Young Artists in rehearsal.

Every summer, the Cactus Pear Music Festival invites South Texas students to apply for a three week intensive, tuition free, full scholarship based education program that involves music training and performance at area churches, retirement communities, and culminating with a public performance that takes place this Sunday at 3 p.m. at the University of the Incarnate Word’s Diane Bennack Concert Hall.

“I love these people so much,” says BASIS San Antonio student Elizabeth Yao of her fellow performers. The 16-year-old violinist says the musical team has really bonded over the three weeks. “I’m always excited to come here and see them… and I’ll be really sad to see them go.”

"They're all incredibly talented and charming and engaging young people," says Craig Sorgi, Cactus Pear's education director. "They work really, really hard, and we're having a great time learning this music together and putting it all together for our audiences."

To hear more from these talented young musicians, use the audio player at the top of the page.

Classical Connections Cactus Pear Music FestivalClassical
Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
