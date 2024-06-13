Explore musical spaces with Agarita, at the Witte on June 18

The 1979 movie “Alien” famously claimed “In space, no one can hear you scream,” but what about music? The Witte Museum’s current “Surviving Space” exhibit lets families discover what it takes to be an astronaut, or defend Earth! As part of the programming, Agaritais performing a free concert at the museum on Tuesday, June 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We decided to lean into this new exhibit,” explains Daniel Anastasio, pianist and co-founder of Agarita. “We have things [on the program] like Fazil Say’s ‘Space Jump,’ that is all about this guy Felix Baumgartner jumping from the stratosphere all the way down to Earth. We have music by Bach that is on the Voyager 1 and 2, on the album representing humanity… so music that’s both inspired by space, but is also literally in space!”

Marisa Bushman, violist, says the group approached the Witte about performing the concert, and “they jumped right on board, and they’ve been wonderful collaborative partners throughout this whole process. We’re really excited.”

Use the audio player at the top of this page to hear Daniel Anastasio play music of Bach!