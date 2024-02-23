Spring forward with Symphony of the Hills

In a concert that can only happen once every four years, the Symphony of the Hills presents a Leap Day program on Feb. 29 that’s all about spring, and moving forward. The show opens with the overture to Giuseppe Verdi’s “Nabucco,” and includes African American spirituals, Robert Schumann’s “Spring” Symphony.

Coppin was a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio while Eugene Dowdy, conductor of the Symphony of the Hills, was a professor at the school.

“It's so easy for us to kind of sync up and play together, because through his conducting, I've grown up as a musician. So watching him is just like coming home,” Coppin says.

Coppin will be the featured soloist for a lovely, pastoral piece of music by Ralph Vaughan-Williams called “The Lark Ascending.”

“It's a very natural-sounding piece, and needs a lot of natural aspects, which don't follow really rigorous structure. So it's just a great piece for us to kind of hang out and make music on stage.”

The concert happens at 7 p.m. at the Cailloux Theater in Kerrville, and is preceded by a wine reception at 6 p.m. For tickets, visit symphonyofthehills.org.