The muses, the music, and Camerata SA

Camerata San Antonio brings a program called “Las Musas” to Kerrville and San Antonio this weekend, anchored by Joaquín Turina’s “Las Muses de Andalucia,” a nine-part series of short pieces inspired by the ancient Greek Muses.

“It incorporates music and forms of his native Andalusia to create this nine movement, varied work, which also includes music for voice,” explained cellist Ken Freudigman during a group rehearsal at the TPR studios. “It’s a potpourri of different colors and forms.”

The voice joining Camerata San Antonio for this program is Sarah Davis, Trinity University graduate and Comfort resident, who lends her soprano to many of the pieces on the program, which also includes music by Gabriel Faure, and the living British composer Errollyn Wallen, whose music is influenced to some extent by her training in dance. Freudigman says there’s a “wonderful, infectious rhythm to it.”

Camerata San Antonio performs on Friday, Feb. 9 at 4:00 p.m. at Kerrville First Presbyterian Church, and again on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in San Antonio. Tickets and details are online at cameratasa.org.