Pearl Trio opens the 40th season of Musical Offerings

The members of the Pearl Trio stopped by our studios this week to perform live on-air and preview their concerts marking Musical Offerings' 40th season opener!

Listen to the music and interview using the audio player on this page to hear the trio perform "Primavera Porteña" by Astor Piazzolla, and an excerpt from Antonin Dvorak's "Dumky" Trio, music that pianist Vivienne Spy characterizes as "a blend of the exuberant and the sorrowful."

Their shows:

Sunday, November 19, 3:00 PM

Alamo Heights United Methodist Church

825 E. Basse Road

San Antonio, TX 78209

For more information: 512-656-0563

Monday, November 20, 7:00 PM

Christ Episcopal Church

510 Belknap Place

San Antonio, TX 78212

For more information: 512-656-0563

Online information at this link.

