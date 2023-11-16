© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Classical Connections

Pearl Trio opens the 40th season of Musical Offerings

By Barry Brake
Published November 16, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST
L to R: Vivienne Spy, piano, Karen Stiles, violin, Barbara George, cello, TPR host Barry Brake.
Nathan Cone

The members of the Pearl Trio stopped by our studios this week to perform live on-air and preview their concerts marking Musical Offerings' 40th season opener!

Listen to the music and interview using the audio player on this page to hear the trio perform "Primavera Porteña" by Astor Piazzolla, and an excerpt from Antonin Dvorak's "Dumky" Trio, music that pianist Vivienne Spy characterizes as "a blend of the exuberant and the sorrowful."

Their shows:

Sunday, November 19, 3:00 PM
Alamo Heights United Methodist Church
825 E. Basse Road
San Antonio, TX 78209
For more information: 512-656-0563

Monday, November 20, 7:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
510 Belknap Place
San Antonio, TX 78212
For more information: 512-656-0563

Online information at this link.

Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
