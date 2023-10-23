Aznavoorian Duo guests with Olmos Ensemble

The Aznavoorian Duo — sisters Ani and Marta — stopped by the studio to perform music by Komitas Vartabed and Olivier Messiaen live on the radio. They're in San Antonio this week to perform with the Olmos Ensemble on Monday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Shepherd King Lutheran Church.

Listen to the audio using the player above to hear their music, an interview with Barry Brake, and commentary from Trinity University professor Kimberlyn Montford.

The Aznavoorian Duo's new album on Cedille Records is "Gems from Armenia."