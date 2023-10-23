© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Classical Connections

Aznavoorian Duo guests with Olmos Ensemble

By Barry Brake
Published October 23, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT
Cellist Ani Aznavoorian, Trinity University professor Kimberlyn Montford, and Marta Aznavoorian.
Nathan Cone
The Aznavoorian Duo — sisters Ani and Marta — stopped by the studio to perform music by Komitas Vartabed and Olivier Messiaen live on the radio. They're in San Antonio this week to perform with the Olmos Ensemble on Monday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Shepherd King Lutheran Church.

Listen to the audio using the player above to hear their music, an interview with Barry Brake, and commentary from Trinity University professor Kimberlyn Montford.

The Aznavoorian Duo's new album on Cedille Records is "Gems from Armenia."

Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
