Randall Goosby on his new album, and returning to San Antonio

Violinist Randall Goosby has a way of bringing energy into a room. It's no wonder his second album, now released by Decca Records, sparkles the way it does. He graciously spoke with us on Classical Connections about how it came about. Goosby's first album, "Roots," featured works by the once neglected, but now-paid-attention-to composer Florence Price. This new release features concertos by both Max Bruch and Florence Price. Says Goosby, "We wanted to keep the Florence Price wave going." Price's two violin concertos, he says, are "incredibly unique works, and I think they're great examples of who she is and who she was as an artist."

Part of the fun is that Goosby got to record them with Yannick Nézet-Séguin and the Philadelphia Orchestra, two names associated with making things happen in the classical world. The Price concertos were recorded live in Philly in front of an audience, which always brings some magic potion to a performance. Goosby says "It was an incredible experience putting this whole thing together."

He'll be coming to San Antonio next summer, appearing with the SA Philharmonic. It should be a riveting experience, if the past — and his latest recording — is any indication.