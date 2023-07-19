Hear the St. Mark's Episcopal Choir recorded live in Scotland

St Mark's Episcopal Choir is on tour in the United Kingdom this week, singing at a couple of major churches while the regular choir is on summer hiatus. Their residency at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Edinburg just ended, and they've started the second half of their journey. From July 18 through July 21, they're in residence at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. (Yep, that St. Paul's!)

Nothing makes a choir sound good than a mighty cathedral, and St. Mark's choir returned the favor by making the Edinburgh rafters ring with this engaging "Gloria" by the 21st-century composer Philip Stopford. Performed this last Sunday, July 16th. Click the audio button at the top of this page to listen!