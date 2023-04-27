Austin pianist Andrew Brownell invites you to 'open your ears'

Austin pianist Andrew Brownell has a new album out that's getting worldwide attention. It's called "Shades of Night," and it's all about music of the night, from straight-down-the-middle-lane classics like Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" and Debussy's dreamy "Clair de Lune" to more out-of-the-way stuff you might not have listened to lately, like Schumann's gorgeous "In der Nacht" and a romantic, haunting trip through Hindemith's "Nachtstück." It's recorded on a cool old Blüthner piano, giving it a not-your-usual-Steinway sound, like a starry night sky with a few clouds floating across. (Hats off to engineer Michael Ponder for the superb sound on this album.)

Barry Brake sat down with Andrew to talk a bit about the new release, and play some hot-off-the-press selections. Andrew says, "There are an awful lot of pieces on the theme of night ... and I thought 'why don't we build an album around this?' " Regarding his nocturnal performances that have been catching attention across the classical music world — especially the less-familiar stuff — he says, "Open your ears, open your mind, and I think you'll love it." Prediction: this recording will be opening ears and minds, and hearts, for years to come.