© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BarryBrake_2019.jpg
Classical Connections

Heart of Texas concert band celebrates American tunesmith, Leroy Anderson

By Barry Brake
Published April 19, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT
HOTX_MarkRogers_file_2022.jpg
Mark Rogers, conductor.

This weekend, the Heart of Texas Concert Band has a super fun Composer Showcase program lined up featuring music of Leroy Anderson.

"He was really a gifted melodist," says conductor Mark Rogers. "He was so active in the early days of recorded music ... that he learned to say what he had to say in a very short period of time because the music had to fit on one side of a 78 record."

The show is free, and there are no tickets necessary.

Sunday April 23rd, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.
Texas A&M University – San Antonio
One University Way
San Antonio, TX 78224

Tags
Classical Connections Heart of Texas Concert Band
Stay Connected
Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
See stories by Barry Brake