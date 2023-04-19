Heart of Texas concert band celebrates American tunesmith, Leroy Anderson

This weekend, the Heart of Texas Concert Band has a super fun Composer Showcase program lined up featuring music of Leroy Anderson.

"He was really a gifted melodist," says conductor Mark Rogers. "He was so active in the early days of recorded music ... that he learned to say what he had to say in a very short period of time because the music had to fit on one side of a 78 record."

The show is free, and there are no tickets necessary.

Sunday April 23rd, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

Texas A&M University – San Antonio

One University Way

San Antonio, TX 78224