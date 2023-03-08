© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Classical Connections

Enjoy the Merz Trio's nocturnal concert, Sunday afternoon

By Barry Brake
Published March 8, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST
The Merz Trio

This Sunday, the San Antonio Chamber Music Society brings the young Merz Trio in concert for a special program.

"It's a concert that is loosely [based] around the theme of night," violinist Brigid Coleridge said. "Night time, as various composers from the 15th century to the very present day have explored it. So it's a real journey through various ideas and imaginings about what could happen, what does happen in the night time, what we feel in darkness."

Expect music from Gustav Mahler, Florence Price, Franz Schubert, and many other surprises at the show, which takes place at Temple Beth-El on March 12 at 3:15 p.m. Tickets are available on the San Antonio Chamber Music Society website.

Classical Connections
