BarryBrake_2019.jpg
Classical Connections

New year, new time, new music for SOLI Chamber Ensemble

By Barry Brake
Published January 11, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST
niccolo_athens_tjs_portraits0175_0.png
Niccolo Athens, composer

SOLI Chamber Ensemble presents the world premiere of a new piece by San Antonio-born composer Nicco Athens at their program "Woven," on Monday January 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

The music, called "Conflux," was born from an improvisation at the piano, said Athens.

"I stepped back and looked at it," he continued, "and realized that it was made up of the connection between two scales... that I figured out that they combine in this interesting way."

Hear more from SOLI's Stephanie Key, and composer Nicco Athens, in the audio link at the top of the page. Details about their concert are online here.

Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
