Arts & Culture
Classical Connections

Children's Chorus draws on world music for upcoming concert

By Barry Brake
Published May 7, 2025 at 5:28 PM CDT
Members of the Children's Chorus of San Antonio perform live on KPAC 88.3 FM.
Members of the Children's Chorus of San Antonio perform live on KPAC 88.3 FM.

This weekend's concert by the Children's Chorus of San Antonio takes listeners on a journey through uncharted territories and undiscovered realms. The show will feature music from South America, the Malay Archipelago, France, and more.

The finale of the program is a piece by British choral composer Paul Halley, called "Untraveled Worlds."

"It's about a six-minute work, and all of the singers, from kindergarten through 12th grade will be participating," said the group's Executive Director, Alyssa Avenatti.

"We have a virtuoso violinist, lots of percussion, [and] amazing piano... we're very excited to bring this to San Antonio," said Avenatti.

The concert, "Untraveled Worlds," takes place this Saturday afternoon at 4:00 at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets and details are at: https://www.tobincenter.org/untraveledworlds

Enjoy a preview using the audio player at the top of this page!

Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
