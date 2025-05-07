Children's Chorus draws on world music for upcoming concert

This weekend's concert by the Children's Chorus of San Antonio takes listeners on a journey through uncharted territories and undiscovered realms. The show will feature music from South America, the Malay Archipelago, France, and more.

The finale of the program is a piece by British choral composer Paul Halley, called "Untraveled Worlds."

"It's about a six-minute work, and all of the singers, from kindergarten through 12th grade will be participating," said the group's Executive Director, Alyssa Avenatti.

"We have a virtuoso violinist, lots of percussion, [and] amazing piano... we're very excited to bring this to San Antonio," said Avenatti.

The concert, "Untraveled Worlds," takes place this Saturday afternoon at 4:00 at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets and details are at: https://www.tobincenter.org/untraveledworlds

