Agarita, guests, bring shimmering sound to UIW performance Saturday

Agarita is an ensemble that’s open to explore, and this weekend’s free program at the University of the Incarnate Word’s Motherhouse Chapel expands the chamber group’s sound to include vocals and the oud, a Middle Eastern lute-type instrument. The anchor work on their program is “Shimmers of Byzantium,” a new piece by local composer Ethan Wickman that’s based on poetry by William Butler Yeats.

Soprano Megan Pachecano, one of the guest performers this weekend, said the work became personal for her and mezzo-soprano Tynan Davis.

“When Tynan and I first approached Ethan about working on something together… we talked about some of the themes in Tynan’s and my lives,” Pachecano said.

“If you think about grief, if you think about some of the journeys that we’re helping our parents with… and experiencing firsthand… we came up with this concept together, and it’s just evolved into this beautiful collaboration with Agarita.”

Daniel Anastasio, pianist with Agarita, agreed.

“It is a glorious depiction of this kind of light and darkness, immortality versus mortality. It’s really an epic work,” Anastasio said.

The performance takes place on Saturday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Chapel of the Incarnate Word, at 4503 Broadway. The program also includes music by Johannes Brahms and Antonín Dvořák. Admission is free, and details are available on Agarita’s website.

Use the audio player at the top of this page to hear Agarita performing live, and hear Megan Pachecano sing Richard Strauss’ “Morgen” live in our studio.