'Holiday in Blue' with the Air Force Band of the West returns live

After two years of virtual concerts, the U.S. Air Force Band of the West is back to performing live and in person, and there's no better way to celebrate than with their "Holiday in Blue" shows at the Majestic Theatre on Dec. 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m.

To preview the celebration, the Mission Winds Clarinet Trio joined TPR's Barry Brake in the studio for Classical Connections on Dec. 12. Listen to the audio at the top of the page to hear them play "The Christmas Song."

Ensemble:



A1C Julian Bohorquez-Triana

A1C Dalton Tran

Sgt. Michele Von Haugg

For more information and reservations for the free "Holiday in Blue" programs, visit this site: https://www.majesticempire.com/shows/holiday-in-blue-2022