Classical Connections

'Holiday in Blue' with the Air Force Band of the West returns live

By Barry Brake
Published December 16, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST
Nathan Cone
/
Airman Dalton Tran, Sgt. Michele Von Haugg, and Airman Julian Bohorquez-Triana in the TPR studio.

After two years of virtual concerts, the U.S. Air Force Band of the West is back to performing live and in person, and there's no better way to celebrate than with their "Holiday in Blue" shows at the Majestic Theatre on Dec. 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m.

To preview the celebration, the Mission Winds Clarinet Trio joined TPR's Barry Brake in the studio for Classical Connections on Dec. 12. Listen to the audio at the top of the page to hear them play "The Christmas Song."

Ensemble:

  • A1C Julian Bohorquez-Triana
  • A1C Dalton Tran
  • Sgt. Michele Von Haugg

For more information and reservations for the free "Holiday in Blue" programs, visit this site: https://www.majesticempire.com/shows/holiday-in-blue-2022

The Mission Winds Clarinets perform "The Christmas Song" live on KPAC 88.3 FM.

Barry Brake
Barry Brake is a composer, jazz and classical pianist who has been a part of San Antonio's music scene for decades. You can find his musings and musical exploits online here: http://barrybrake.com/
