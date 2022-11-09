Band of the West returns to live performance in San Antonio on Veteran's Day

The U.S. Air Force Band of the West is celebrating its return to live, public performances in its home city of San Antonio in a big way this Friday, with a free Veteran's Day concert at Lila Cockrell Theatre. Showtime is 7:00, and free tickets are available at this special link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/usaf-band-of-the-west-honoring-our-veterans-tickets-443682485257

"It's really great to be able to do these concerts for our communities," said Airman 1st Class Tyler Neufer, hornist with the Spectrum Winds, one of several smaller ensembles in the larger Band of the West.

The Spectrum Winds gave a preview of the Veteran's Day concert for the broadcast audience in TPR's new performance studio.

The show will be about "honoring our veterans and their families, inspiring patriotism in the next generation, and connecting with the public," said Neufer.

See video of the Spectrum Winds below.