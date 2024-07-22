© 2024 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio’s disability community can provide feedback on VIA’s new bus securement system

Texas Public Radio | By Jackie Velez
Published July 22, 2024 at 1:10 PM CDT
Joey Palacios
/
TPR

VIA Metropolitan Transit is hosting a feedback session on its bus securement system, and it has asked the disability community for input.

“It's basically a securement system that's used in our buses, and it's designed to hold the wheelchair securely in place so that the passenger can be facing the back of the bus," said Lorraine Pulido, communications manager for VIA Metropolitan Transit.

VIA also aims to have its passengers maneuver their wheelchairs and scooters independently during rides.

“It gives riders in wheelchairs or in scooters complete independence, so they can board and safely secure their wheelchairs and scooters without the assistance of a bus operator in less than 25 seconds, and all they have to do is press a button,” Pulido added.

Tests and demonstrations of the new system will take place during the session, and the floor will be open to inquiries about the system’s safety, comfort, and accessibility.

The session is scheduled for Friday, July 26, from 9 a.m. to 11 am. at the Via Metropolitan Transit Via Metro Center located at 1021 San Pedro Ave.

Those who plan to attend the information session must RSVP by calling (210) 362-2140.

