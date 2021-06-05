Thousands Of Residents Spend Saturday In Darkness As More Storms Drench San Antonio Region

Thousands of San Antonio residents were plunged into darkness on Saturday as the latest wave of spring storms moved through the north and northeastern sectors of the region.

CPS reported almost 4,000 customers lost power on Saturday afternoon. By early evening only a fraction of residents lacked electricity.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for northern Bexar County and southern Comal County until about 5:45 p.m.

The weather service reported Bulverde Road at Cibolo Creek and Marshall Road in northern Bexar County were covered with floodwaters Saturday afternoon, leaving vehicles unable to cross.

4:17p - Scattered mod to heavy showers and iso storms will continue to affect areas across the Hill Country and locations mainly along and east of Hwy 281. These storms are producing rain rates of 2 to 5 inches per hr. Main concern flash flooding. #txwx pic.twitter.com/6Pkf0pwB1Y — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) June 5, 2021

Flash flooding was also reported in the Garden Ridge area. Some thunderstorm wind gusts around 50 mph were reported around New Braunfels.

Forecasters said the thunderstorms will end Saturday night, but a few showers could develop over Val Verde County and move over the Edwards Plateau, west of San Antonio overnight.

A few more showers and thunderstorms may grow over Central Texas to the US 77 corridor late morning through early evening. Forecasters said locally heavy downpours could not be ruled out on Sunday.

Another cluster of showers and thunderstorms could form over the eastern Hill Country east of I-35 on Sunday night. There was a threat for strong wind gusts and locally heavy rains.

The weather service reported this week more than a foot of rain had fallen at San Antonio International Airport, finally busting a drought that creeped west to east across the area, beginning in October.

