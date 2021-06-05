© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
San Antonio

Thousands Of Residents Spend Saturday In Darkness As More Storms Drench San Antonio Region

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published June 5, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT
Some rain, no pain: Person with umbrella seen through a rainspeckled windshield.
Carlos Caetano/istockphoto.com
/

Thousands of San Antonio residents were plunged into darkness on Saturday as the latest wave of spring storms moved through the north and northeastern sectors of the region.

CPS reported almost 4,000 customers lost power on Saturday afternoon. By early evening only a fraction of residents lacked electricity.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for northern Bexar County and southern Comal County until about 5:45 p.m.

The weather service reported Bulverde Road at Cibolo Creek and Marshall Road in northern Bexar County were covered with floodwaters Saturday afternoon, leaving vehicles unable to cross.

Flash flooding was also reported in the Garden Ridge area. Some thunderstorm wind gusts around 50 mph were reported around New Braunfels.

Forecasters said the thunderstorms will end Saturday night, but a few showers could develop over Val Verde County and move over the Edwards Plateau, west of San Antonio overnight.

A few more showers and thunderstorms may grow over Central Texas to the US 77 corridor late morning through early evening. Forecasters said locally heavy downpours could not be ruled out on Sunday.

Another cluster of showers and thunderstorms could form over the eastern Hill Country east of I-35 on Sunday night. There was a threat for strong wind gusts and locally heavy rains.

The weather service reported this week more than a foot of rain had fallen at San Antonio International Airport, finally busting a drought that creeped west to east across the area, beginning in October.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

San AntonioNational Weather Serviceweather
Brian Kirkpatrick
Brian Kirkpatrick can be reached at brian@tpr.org and on Twitter at @TPRBrian
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick