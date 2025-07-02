Las Palapas mourns death of founder Ron Acosta, 'a man of deep faith, a generous spirit, and a true community leader'

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio police said on Wednesday that a knife was found that investigators believed was the murder weapon in the stabbing death of a prominent local businessman.

Edward "Ron" Acosta, 78, founder of San Antonio's Las Palapas restaurant chain, was found stabbed to death in his home on Monday.

In a statement on social media, the restaurant chain said, "We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic and untimely death of Ron Acosta. ... Ron was a man of deep faith, a generous spirit, and a true community leader. His warmth, vision, and work ethic left an undeniable mark on San Antonio. Many knew him as the founder of Las Palapas, but those closest to him knew him as a kind, God-fearing man who believed in serving others, whether through food, friendship, or faith."

Investigators arrested one of Acosta’s relatives in the case. David Ruiz, 39, of Whittier, California, was charged with murder.

Detectives said the motive for the stabbing was still unclear.

Police said the stabbing occurred following a brief altercation at the Reata Trail home where Acosta reportedly lived.

Ruiz was arrested a few hours after the alleged murder in Kimble County.