San Antonio, Hill Country Drought Officially Over

The National Weather Service reports all of Bexar and surrounding counties and the Hill Country are no longer in drought conditions as of the end of May

Forecasters said drought conditions started spreading west to east into Bexar County in October of last year.

Keith White of the National Weather Service reports more than 1 foot of rain has fallen at San Antonio International Airport since the end of April.

One weather observer in Scenic Oaks in Northwest Bexar County recorded more than 17 inches during the same time frame, he said.

White said those rainfall totals for that period of time are 150% to 250% above average. Some lake levels benefited more than others.

"Some of that water just hasn't percolated through the ground water system into the lakes or through the rivers and we'll see those slowly rise over the next couple of days," said White.

State water officials report Canyon Lake at 91% full, but Medina Lake was at 35% capacity.

White said it appears the region's water supply is in great shape before water demand increases during the hot summer months ahead.

"Pretty safe to say that drought will stay away for a little while. Now we've seen some serious rainfall surpluses and odds are that we'll remain in this colder and wetter pattern probably for the next couple of weeks," said White.

There is a light to moderate chance of showers in the forecast for San Antonio most days for the coming week.

