'Weather whiplash' this week for San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published November 25, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST
NWS-San Antonio
NOAA satellite image of Texas at midday on Nov. 25, 2024.

"Weather whiplash" is the phrase the National Weather Service used to describe fluctuating high and low temperatures this Thanksgiving week in San Antonio. Swings in temperatures of 20 or 30 degrees were projected.

The first of three cold fronts arrived in San Antonio at midday on Monday but was not expected to be felt until early Tuesday morning. Temperatures just before the Tuesday morning commute to work should be in the upper 40s.

Tuesday may be the most pleasant day of the week with a high around 68 and a mostly sunny sky overhead.

The second and stronger front is expected to arrive on Thanksgiving morning and will help make Thanksgiving feel more seasonable. The high on turkey day should be in the 60s, and it will be windy at times.

The forecast for Black Friday should be good for shopping with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid 60s. Sunrise temperatures on Friday, however, will be the chilliest of the week, in the lower 40s.

A reinforcing cold front is due on Saturday to help keep the cool streak alive for the Alamo City through the weekend with highs around 70 or below and lows around 50.

Unfortunately, all of the fronts will be as dry as an overcooked turkey. San Antonio and surrounding counties are in bad need of beneficial rains that cold fronts could bring this time of year. A lingering drought continues to take its toll on area waterways, and water restrictions continue in cities across the region.

Rainfall at San Antonio International Airport is more than half-a-foot below the year-to-date average. Only 23 inches of rain has fallen at the airport in all of 2024 so far.

