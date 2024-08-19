© 2024 Texas Public Radio
H-E-B rolls out tap-to-pay option at Central Market stores

KUT 90.5 | By Katy McAfee
Published August 19, 2024 at 3:02 PM CDT
H-E-B is rolling out tap-to-pay systems at Central Market stores across Texas.
Chelsey Zhu
/
KUT
H-E-B is rolling out tap-to-pay systems at Central Market stores across Texas.

Fret not next time you forget your wallet while picking up a strange variety of organic mushroom or cold-pressed juice at Central Market. Tap to pay is here.

H-E-B is piloting the system at its gourmet grocery store chain. It allows customers to tap their credit card or use a digital wallet on their smartphone to pay for items instead of swiping or inserting a card in the chip reader. It works for Apple, Google and Samsung Pay, or you can tap your Visa, Mastercard, Discover or American Express credit or debit card.

H-E-B Public Affairs Manager Johnny Mojica said the company hopes to eventually roll out the service at regular H-E-B stores, but it isn't sharing details on when that will happen yet.

"While we hope to offer these tap-to-pay services at more stores in the future, currently, there are no other plans to share at this time," he said in an email.

Tap to pay can be a faster and more secure form of payment compared to swiping or using a chip reader, according to Apple. The system is contactless, which makes it more difficult for credit card skimmers to steal information. It's also helpful in a pinch when you forget your wallet and have only your phone or watch handy.
