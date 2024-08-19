H-E-B rolls out tap-to-pay option at Central Market stores

Fret not next time you forget your wallet while picking up a strange variety of organic mushroom or cold-pressed juice at Central Market. Tap to pay is here.

H-E-B is piloting the system at its gourmet grocery store chain. It allows customers to tap their credit card or use a digital wallet on their smartphone to pay for items instead of swiping or inserting a card in the chip reader. It works for Apple, Google and Samsung Pay, or you can tap your Visa, Mastercard, Discover or American Express credit or debit card.

IMPORTANT NEWS AT CENTRAL MARKET



TAP TO PAY NOW AVAILABLE pic.twitter.com/BlpBIRDaAd — kel-c huse (@kelseyhuse30) August 14, 2024

H-E-B Public Affairs Manager Johnny Mojica said the company hopes to eventually roll out the service at regular H-E-B stores, but it isn't sharing details on when that will happen yet.

"While we hope to offer these tap-to-pay services at more stores in the future, currently, there are no other plans to share at this time," he said in an email.