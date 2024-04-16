VIA Metropolitan Transit is redesigning its map but it needs public input first

VIA Metropolitan Transit is making efforts to improve transportation reliability by upgrading its map, and it asked the San Antonio community for input on the improvements.

“VIA is working on updates to the printed system map that will make it easier to use, including a focus on displaying route frequency and not just service type,” said Josh Baugh, VIA's director of communications.

The update aims to help improve customer service and experience, he added. “We’re asking riders and others to provide feedback on this process so the updated version meets the community’s needs.”

VIA will hold meetings on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Crossroads Park and Ride. Another set of meetings will be held at Brooks Transit Center on Wednesday at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

VIA offered incentives to the community for their time and effort to make the trip to the meetings. Participants who fill out the questionnaire provided will receive a 31 Day Pass.

For more information, visit viainfo.net.