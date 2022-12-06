Councilman Clayton Perry receives DWI charge one month after alleged hit-and-run

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

The San Antonio Police Department filed a driving while intoxicated change against District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry.

A joint statement from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office and the police department said the at-large DWI charge was filed against Perry with the DA’s office on Tuesday. The charge came exactly a month after the Nov. 6 car crash which was alleged to have been a hit and run.

Information about the at-large charge would not be publicly available until it is filed with the courts.

“This case, as well as the arrest charge of failure to stop and give information, are now being reviewed by prosecutors to determine if the cases can be proved beyond reasonable doubt. If accepted, an information will be filed and the case will be sent to court for prosecution,” the statement explained.

Perry admitted to being in a car crash a few days after the incident and later turned himself into police on the first charge. Police later released body cam footage of a seemingly impaired Perry at his home from the night of the incident. The footage did not show any sobriety tests being administered.

The crash occurred at Jones Maltsberger and Redland Road just a few blocks from Perry’s home.

Perry declined to resign from his Northeast Side city council seat following the incident and instead took a leave of absence with the blessing of his fellow council members.

Last week, the council appointed a temporary council person, former District 10 Councilman Mike Gallagher, to serve in the office while Perry is on leave. Gallagher was Perry's immediate predecessor in the seat.

As of Tuesday night, Perry had not responded to TPR's request for comment about the DWI charge.