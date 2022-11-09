© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Government/Politics

San Antonio Councilman Perry says he was involved in car accident amid hit-and-run allegations 

Texas Public Radio | By Joey Palacios
Published November 9, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg next to Councilman Clayton Perry.

In his first public comments since allegations surfaced that he hit a vehicle with his jeep and fled the scene of a car crash, District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry confirmed he was involved in a car crash but didn't remember the incident.

Perry’s full statement didn't give an account of what happened Sunday evening but did explain that he sustained some injuries and spent more than a day at a Brooke Army Medical Center.

“I was in a car crash on Sunday,” Perry said. “I clearly hit my head and don't really remember it. The next morning, I went to the doctor and spent a day and a half at BAMC for treatment and observation. I'm very sorry for the hassle this is causing everyone, and I'm fully cooperating with everyone to resolve it properly.”

In a story that was first reported by KSAT-TV, Perry allegedly struck a vehicle at Redland Road and Jones Maltsberger and fled the scene. A witness followed the Jeep to Perry’s home where a police officer saw the Jeep still running in the driveway but no driver present. The officer then saw a man laying on the ground in the backyard.

On Tuesday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued a statement that said if allegations in the police report were true, Perry should resign his position on the council.

Perry had remained silent on social media in the hours after the news broke. The Northeast Side councilman was not present for a regularly scheduled council work session on economic development incentives that took place Wednesday afternoon.

It was a tumultuous week for the council. In addition to the allegations on Perry, the city council will consider on Thursday a resolution that censures District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo and will take up a vote of no confidence on Thursday.

The vote follows the conclusion of an investigation that found Bravo “demonstrated a lack of professionalism and decorum” when he chastised and confronted District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, his former girlfriend, before a council vote on excess CPS Energy revenues in a room reserved for council members and city staff.

It was not clear if Perry would be there on Thursday for the vote.

Joey Palacios
Joey Palacios can be reached atJoey@TPR.org and on Twitter at @Joeycules
