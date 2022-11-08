Mayor Nirenberg: Councilman Perry should resign if hit and run details are accurate

Councilman Clayton Perry’s future on the San Antonio City Council was an open question and the big topic of conversation at City Hall on Tuesday since news broke Monday night about a hit and run he was allegedly involved in.

“If the details in the police report regarding Sunday night are accurate, Councilman Perry should resign,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg in a statement to TPR.

Nirenberg was the first to speak up about the allegation publicly since KSAT reported the news about the councilman and the incident.

KSAT was the first to report that the conservative representing the city’s North Side was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run on Sunday night. The TV network's report explained that a black jeep matching the description of Perry’s vehicle was seen fleeing an accident at Redland Road and Jones Maltsberger, near the councilman’s home.

The witness followed the car to Perry’s address and returned to the scene of the accident to inform police, according to KSAT. A redacted police report the network cited said police found the councilman splayed out in his backyard moaning with a bloody gash in his head. Police could smell alcohol but did not breathalyze or arrest him.

Perry did not respond to TPR’s request for comment.

Perry was first elected to the council in 2017. He marked his time on the council by attacking perceived waste and often criticizing the spending of the council.

San Antonio City Hall was filled with rumor and speculation after the news broke. Council staff discussed the possibility of adding him to the “no confidence” vote scheduled Thursday for council colleague Mario Bravo. An investigation found Bravo had violated several city employment directives in a heated argument with council colleague and former partner Ana Sandoval.

“That has been talked about. They may add him to that action” said one council staffer who asked not to be identified. “That discussion picked up late yesterday.”

However, that scenario was immediately dismissed by one council member who said a censure was never on the table.

It was not clear if Perry will be allowed to remain on the two council committees he sits on, including the Public Safety Committee. Bravo was stripped of his assignments shortly after his behavior at council.

Perry has been cited for moving violations seven times between 2008 and 2017, according to a public records search. He was cited for speeding four times — he received deferred adjudication in three of the citations, and the fourth was dismissed.