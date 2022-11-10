San Antonio Police release body camera footage of Councilman Clayton Perry after hit-and-run

The San Antonio Police released on Thursday a 13-minute body cam video of an officer's Sunday night encounter with District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry. The department also said in a statement that it planned to pursue driving while intoxicated charges against Perry.

The video shows SAPD officer Patrick Des Rosiers arriving at Perry’s Northeast Side home just a few blocks away from the accident at Redland Road and Jones Maltsberger.

It starts with the officer seeing Perry’s black Jeep Wrangler running in the driveway.

According to the police report and video, Perry, who is referred to as S1, was approached by the officer in his backyard at 10:15 p.m. as seen on timestamps in the video.

“I heard a moaning sound coming from the backyard of the location. The gate was open and I could see a male, lying on the ground. I approached S1 and saw a laceration to his head. S1 was wearing a black Polo shirt and light khaki shorts. I contacted S1 and observed him to be slow to answer questions, confused about recent events of the evening, and once he was standing was very unsteady on his feet,” the report said.

In the video, De Rosiers questions Perry multiple times, asking if he was driving, and where he had been, and if he had been drinking, and if he’s able to stand up.

In response, Perry says he’s “Just trying to get into my house,” and denies several times that he had been drinking or driving.

“I’m not gonna lie — I ask a lot of questions that I already know the answer to,” De Rosiers said. “So the more you lie to me, the harder this is for you — easier for me, harder for you.”

“Yeah,” Perry responded.

“So who was driving?” he asked.

“Not me,” Perry said.

De Rosiers calls an ambulance for medical treatment but Perry ultimately refuses to be treated.

After finding Perry’s wallet, he asks if he can pull out his ID, to which the councilman says "yes," and Perry’s yellow City of San Antonio ID badge can be seen in one of the wallet's pockets.

By the end of the footage, he asks Perry if he can search his Jeep to find his house keys, which Perry appears unable to locate. However, the councilman declines.

While the entire video lasts 13 minutes and 37 seconds, the footage ends at 10:41 p.m., meaning the entire encounter between the officer and Perry is about 26 minutes. There are several cuts in the video, with a large piece missing while EMS spoke with Perry.

In a news release from SAPD, the department said it would file DWI charges against Perry with the Bexar County district attorney, who “will review the facts and determine the best course of action,” the department said.