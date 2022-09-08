Another shooting in Uvalde leaves 2 injured, police say there is no threat to the public

Police in Uvalde said Thursday evening that a shooting at the city's Memorial Park has injured two people, but that "it is not a dangerous situation for the general public."

Thursday's shooting occurred about a mile away from Robb Elementary School, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers on May 24.

The victims in Thursday's shooting, both juveniles, were transported to a hospital in San Antonio. Police said they are looking for a juvenile suspect in connection with the shooting.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said on Twitter that it is assisting the Uvalde Police Department and the Uvalde Sheriff's office, calling it a "suspected gang related shooting."

A Texas House investigative report blamed DPS along with Border Patrol and local law enforcement for what it called a "systemic failure" in the response to the Robb Elementary School Shooting in May, when 376 officers waited more than an hour to confront the gunman. The report also singled out DPS for releasing misleading information to the public in the days following the shooting.

