Another shooting in Uvalde leaves 2 injured, police say there is no threat to the public

Texas Public Radio | By Dan Katz
Published September 8, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT
Twenty-one crosses are on display as you enter the town of Uvalde, Aug. 24, 2022. The crosses are in memory of the 19 students
BRIANA SANCHEZ/AMERICAN-STATESMA/USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Co
/
X02835
Twenty-one crosses are on display as you enter the town of Uvalde, Aug. 24, 2022. The crosses are in memory of the 19 students and two teachers who died in a school shooting at a Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, May 24, marking the deadliest school shooting in the state's history. On Thursday, Sept 8, another shooting occurred just miles away from Robb Elementary, injuring two people.

Police in Uvalde said Thursday evening that a shooting at the city's Memorial Park has injured two people, but that "it is not a dangerous situation for the general public."

Thursday's shooting occurred about a mile away from Robb Elementary School, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers on May 24.

The victims in Thursday's shooting, both juveniles, were transported to a hospital in San Antonio. Police said they are looking for a juvenile suspect in connection with the shooting.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said on Twitter that it is assisting the Uvalde Police Department and the Uvalde Sheriff's office, calling it a "suspected gang related shooting."

A Texas House investigative report blamed DPS along with Border Patrol and local law enforcement for what it called a "systemic failure" in the response to the Robb Elementary School Shooting in May, when 376 officers waited more than an hour to confront the gunman. The report also singled out DPS for releasing misleading information to the public in the days following the shooting.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Dan Katz
As TPR's news director, Katz leads the organization’s news and journalism efforts, overseeing the newsroom’s day-to-day management and the development of a strategic vision for the news division. He also serves on the organization’s executive leadership team.
