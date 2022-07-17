Texas House report blames local, state, and federal officers for 'systemic failure' in Uvalde

A report released Sunday by the Texas House Committee investigating the May 24th shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde outlines “systemic failures and egregious poor decision making” among local, state, and federal officers in Uvalde.

After weeks of the official narrative about the response changing, the committee report is the clearest, most-detailed picture yet of what happened that day as law enforcement waited for more than an hour to confront the gunman.

According to the report, there were 367 law enforcement officers on the scene: 150 U.S. Border Patrol Agents, 91 DPS troopers, 25 Uvalde police officers, 16 sheriff’s deputies, and five Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District officers.

The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Steve McCraw, had placed the blame on Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo’s shoulders but this report outlines a clear failure beyond local police.

Arredondo, who is on administrative leave and resigned from the city council seat he won prior to the shooting, has claimed he did not know he was the incident commander.

The report said officers of various agencies took a “lackadaisical approach” in their response. Investigators said many of the officers were unclear as to who was in charge, and that radio communications were ineffective amongst the various agencies.

Many in Uvalde believe Arredondo has been used as a scapegoat and hoped the report would shed some light on a total failure of law enforcement on a number of levels.

"91 state troopers that were on scene and 8 other agencies in that hallway. We need to know what kind of systemic failure happened here,” said State Senator Roland Guiterrez, who represents Uvalde.”

A 77-minute video leaked to the Austin American Statesman published this past week also showed clear confusion among officers and some surprising actions – like an officer smiling, another two fist bumping, and another officer stopping to sanitize his hands.

But the video itself still doesn’t show the full picture. For instance, thousands of people on twitter were criticizing one officer who appeared to be looking at his phone with a background of Punisher, the Marvel comics vigilante.

But that officer turned out to be the husband of Eva Mireles, one of the teachers who was shot that day – trying to get an update from his dying wife.

This is the husband of teacher Eva Mireles, who contacted him on his phone from her classroom while he was on-scene to say that she’d been shot and was dying. 1/2#txlege #Uvalde pic.twitter.com/C7m64uBmaQ — Joe Moody (@moodyforelpaso) July 13, 2022

All of this continues to weigh on the community.

“There’s no reason for the families to have to see that. They were going to see the video but they didn't have to see the gunman coming in and hear the gunshots. They’ve been through enough,” said Mayor Don McLaughlin at a City Council meeting Monday.

He pointed out that the families were scheduled to view the footage Sunday at the committee’s presentation of its report to the community and called out the Statesman for publishing the video beforehand.

“And that was the most chicken way to put that video out whether it was released by DPS or whoever did it. In my opinion it's very unprofessional, which I believe the investigation has been from day one,” McLaughlin said.

For the most part community members have been hesitant to criticize their own officers publicly but some have been outspoken over the past few weeks, looking for answers so they can begin to heal. They’ve also been critical of DPS for placing the blame squarely on local officials when there were so many state troopers there.

Other families were in Washington D.C. this week for a gun control rally when the Statesman published the video. Some have waited until Sunday’s committee in Uvalde presentation to watch the video.

The report presented to the victim’s families also found that school officials failed to follow procedures in locking down the school and securing several doors that should have been locked.

Family members of the shooter were also singled out in the report. The shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, openly showed violent tendencies and family members were aware that he had purchased firearms.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin did not immediately respond to TPR’s request for comment.

This story will be updated.