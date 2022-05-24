Suspect in Uvalde school shooting in custody, police say

A South Texas school district went into lockdown late Tuesday morning amid reports of an active shooter.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said an active shooter was reported Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared.



The rest of the district is under a Secure Status. — Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 24, 2022

The district said earlier that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

The suspect is now in custody, according to police.

The district said that the city’s civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.