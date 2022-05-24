© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Suspect in Uvalde school shooting in custody, police say

Texas Public Radio | By TPR News Staff
Published May 24, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT
20901588_945377205602169_5136449226746511210_o.jpeg
Uvalde CISD
/
Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

A South Texas school district went into lockdown late Tuesday morning amid reports of an active shooter.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said an active shooter was reported Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The district said earlier that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

The suspect is now in custody, according to police.

The district said that the city’s civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

TPR News Staff
