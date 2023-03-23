San Antonio honors César Chávez with annual march, music documentary, and city holiday

Thousands of people will participate in the 27th annual César E. Chávez March for Justice on Saturday.

The longtime San Antonio tradition honors the legacy of the civil rights leader and his work to advocate for Latinos and working families.

This year's theme is "Finding True Life Through Service to Others."

The festivities begin at 9 a.m. The march kicks off at 10 a.m. at Guadalupe and Brazos Streets and ends two miles away at Hemisfair.

VIA will offer free rides to the march from 8 to 10 a.m. from Lots B and C at the Alamodome. Return service to the dome will run until 2:30 p.m.

The march will feature three grand marshals: interim District 7 Councilwoman Rosie Castro and her sons Joaquin and Julian Castro.

Joaquin Castro currently represents the San Antonio area in the U.S. House of Representatives. Julian Castro served as mayor of San Antonio and secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Obama administration.

On Tuesday, March 21, the Bexar County Commissioners Court celebrated the march and Chávez with a proclamation.

"Thousands come together, not just for the West Side, not just for Hispanics or Latinos, but for the entire city of San Antonio," said Ernest Martinez, the chair of the foundation that organizes the parade and raises scholarship money for local students.

On Tuesday evening, Trinity University hosted the screening of A Song for Cesar, a documentary exploring the music of the Mexican American civil rights movement.

“Major musicians lent their talents to the farmworker cause," explained Trinity Professor David Speener, "doing benefit concerts all over the state of California, especially the AFL-CIO here in Texas, including people like Little Joe and La Familia here in Texas. ... All of these folks lent their considerable musical talents to raising money for the farm workers.”

Honors for Chávez won't end on Saturday, March 25. San Antonio City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed on Friday, March 31, to observe the César Chávez holiday. That includes all Metro Health clinics, city senior centers, and public library locations.

Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation. The 3-1-1 Call Center will remain operational from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It was first observed as a paid city holiday in 2022.

Chávez died in 1993 at age 66.

Norma Martinez, Marian Navarro, Jack Morgan and Brian Kirkpatrick contributed to this report.