San Antonio to observe César Chávez Day for 1st time as an official city holiday
The City of San Antonio will observe César Chávez Day for the first time ever as a paid city holiday this year. The holiday will falls on Chávez's birthday, March 31.
“San Antonio is the seventh largest city in the country and the second largest city in Texas with a majority Latino community, so recognizing March 31 as an official city holiday not only honors the lifelong work of a great Latino leader, but also honors the importance of culture and history of so many of our residents and families,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg at a city council meeting announcing the holiday in February.
City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed on Thursday. Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation. Other City services will operate as follows:
Open:
- Police will be on duty
- SAPD’s Detention Center and the Magistrate Court
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
- 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (until 11 p.m. for urgent animal care or traffic related concerns)
- All Curative Testing locations and Community Lab Mass Testing Sites and select vaccination clinics will be open unless otherwise indicated
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty
- Animal Care Services and Adoption Center will remain open at normal hours (1-7 p.m.)
- Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage
- Downtown parking rates will apply, and regular meter rates will also be in effect
- La Villita and Market Square shops
- City parks and trails
- Dead animal collection crews
- Recycling, organics, and garbage will operate on regular collection days
- Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling
- Bulky waste collection centers (Bitters, Culebra, Frio City and Rigsby) and Culebra household hazardous waste site
- Spanish Governor’s Palace
- Head Start administrative offices and school district sites
- Alicia Trevino Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers (manned by WellMed personnel)
- Pre-K 4 SA Centers, CEO and corporate office
Closed:
- SAPD’s Administration and Records Section
- SAFD Administrative Offices
- San Antonio Municipal Court
- All Metro Health clinics and programs (Immunization Clinic on North Mel Waiters Way, WIC, Healthy Start, Project Worth, San Antonio Lactation Support Center, and Oral Health)
- The COVID-19 Hotline
- Housing Assistance Hotline
- Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799)
- All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites, with the exception of Alicia Trevino Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers (will be open)
- Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers
- Child Care Services administrative offices
- The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office
- City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult & Senior Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers and the Barrera Community Fitness Center
- Limited Fitness and Park classes will be held. Please check the schedule
- Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records
- Alamodome Offices and Box Office
- Central Library and all branch libraries
- Development Services Department
- Office of Historic Preservation
- Planning Department
- Neighborhood and Housing Services
- The Carver Community Cultural Center
- La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices
- Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square
- Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas
- Solid Waste Management Department Administrative Offices