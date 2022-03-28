San Antonio to observe César Chávez Day for 1st time as an official city holiday

The City of San Antonio will observe César Chávez Day for the first time ever as a paid city holiday this year. The holiday will falls on Chávez's birthday, March 31.

“San Antonio is the seventh largest city in the country and the second largest city in Texas with a majority Latino community, so recognizing March 31 as an official city holiday not only honors the lifelong work of a great Latino leader, but also honors the importance of culture and history of so many of our residents and families,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg at a city council meeting announcing the holiday in February.

City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed on Thursday. Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation. Other City services will operate as follows:

Open:

Police will be on duty

SAPD’s Detention Center and the Magistrate Court

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (until 11 p.m. for urgent animal care or traffic related concerns)

All Curative Testing locations and Community Lab Mass Testing Sites and select vaccination clinics will be open unless otherwise indicated

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

Animal Care Services and Adoption Center will remain open at normal hours (1-7 p.m.)

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage

Downtown parking rates will apply, and regular meter rates will also be in effect

La Villita and Market Square shops

City parks and trails

Dead animal collection crews

Recycling, organics, and garbage will operate on regular collection days

Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling

Bulky waste collection centers (Bitters, Culebra, Frio City and Rigsby) and Culebra household hazardous waste site

Spanish Governor’s Palace

Head Start administrative offices and school district sites

Alicia Trevino Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers (manned by WellMed personnel)

Pre-K 4 SA Centers, CEO and corporate office

Closed:

SAPD’s Administration and Records Section

SAFD Administrative Offices

San Antonio Municipal Court

All Metro Health clinics and programs (Immunization Clinic on North Mel Waiters Way, WIC, Healthy Start, Project Worth, San Antonio Lactation Support Center, and Oral Health)

The COVID-19 Hotline

Housing Assistance Hotline

Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799)

All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites, with the exception of Alicia Trevino Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers (will be open)

Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers

Child Care Services administrative offices

The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office

City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult & Senior Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers and the Barrera Community Fitness Center

Limited Fitness and Park classes will be held. Please check the schedule

Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records

Alamodome Offices and Box Office

Central Library and all branch libraries

Development Services Department

Office of Historic Preservation

Planning Department

Neighborhood and Housing Services

The Carver Community Cultural Center

La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices

Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square

Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas

Solid Waste Management Department Administrative Offices