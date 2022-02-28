César E. Chávez March for Justice returns for 26th year

City and community leaders have announced details for the 26th annual César E. Chávez March for Justice on Saturday, March 26, 2022, which marks its return for the first time since the pandemic began.

Thousands of San Antonians traditionally walk in honor of the legacy of César Chávez. The humanitarian and civil rights leader worked tirelessly for Latinos and working families.

The march, produced by the César E. Chávez Legacy & Educational Foundation, kicks off at 10 a.m. at Brazos and Guadalupe streets and ends at Hemisfair, where a festival of music, food and speeches follow.

The First Lady of San Antonio Erika Prosper Nirenberg will serve as Grand Marshal.

VIA is providing free transportation to and from the march from the Alamodome from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This year’s March is especially important as we prepare to celebrate the first César Chávez Day in San Antonio later this month,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

City Council voted to observe Cesar Chavez’ birthday on March 31 as a paid city holiday.

“San Antonio is the seventh largest city in the country and the second largest city in Texas with a majority Latino community, so recognizing March 31 as an official city holiday not only honors the lifelong work of a great Latino leader, but also honors the importance of culture and history of so many of our residents and families,” Nirenberg added.

To recognize the farm worker as essential workers and underscore the awareness of food disparities, participants are encouraged to bring canned goods to the March for Justice to support the “Yes We CAN” food drive. Simply drop off canned good donations at a red bin at the beginning of the March route. Food will be donated to the San Antonio Food Bank.

“The pandemic has made it challenging for our community to gather together,” said Ernest J. Martine, chair of the foundation that organizes the march. “But it has also made us stronger because we’ve united to lift each other up and create new resources to solve for food and health disparities, job loss, the digital divide and other vulnerabilities that were exposed."

The theme of this year's march is La Causa Sigue or The Cause Continues as a reminder the working class still struggles with wages, health care, food disparity, voting rights and education, Martinez said.

Music performances by Little Joe, Piñata Protest, DJ Plata and others are scheduled at Hemisfair.

For more information on the March for Justice and information on how to purchase tickets for the celebration, visit www.sanantonio.gov/chavezmarch.