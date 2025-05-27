Early voting for San Antonio's runoff election underway until June 3

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Early voting for San Antonio's runoff election runs through June 3.

There are four city council races to be decided, including District 1, District 6, District 8, and District 9 — as well as the mayoral race.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All registered voters are eligible to vote in the runoff even if they didn’t vote in the May election.