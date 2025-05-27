Early voting for San Antonio's runoff election underway until June 3
Early voting for San Antonio's runoff election runs through June 3.
There are four city council races to be decided, including District 1, District 6, District 8, and District 9 — as well as the mayoral race.
Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All registered voters are eligible to vote in the runoff even if they didn’t vote in the May election.
Early voting ends on Tuesday, June 3.
