Early voting for San Antonio's runoff election underway until June 3

Texas Public Radio | By Yvette Benavides
Published May 27, 2025 at 10:34 AM CDT
David Martin Davies
/
TPR

Early voting for San Antonio's runoff election runs through June 3.

There are four city council races to be decided, including District 1, District 6, District 8, and District 9 — as well as the mayoral race.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All registered voters are eligible to vote in the runoff even if they didn’t vote in the May election.

Early voting ends on Tuesday, June 3.
