Election 2025: Polling places in San Antonio close at 7 p.m.

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published May 3, 2025 at 3:15 PM CDT
Contributed photo

Saturday is election day.

Bexar County Elections Administrator Michele Carew reported at an afternoon press conference that, as of 1 p.m., voter turnout has been light. Total voter turnout including Saturday's in-person votes and early voting was 7.9%.

Carew said Fiesta and other events have been a factor: “With the turnout that it is, we feel like there's a lot of overshadowing by other community events and Fiesta, but there's still time to get out and vote. The polls are open until 7.”

Michele Carew, Bexar County's elections administrator
Jerry Clayton
/
TPR
Michele Carew, Bexar County's elections administrator

She added that turnout looks similar to the May 2019 election, where voter turnout countywide was 13.7%.

She said officials hope to have all the votes assembled and counted by 11:30 p.m.

The open mayor’s seat is the highlight of the election, with 27 candidates vying to fill the role that Mayor Ron Nirenberg is vacating due to term limits.

The entire city council is also up for election, with no incumbent in four of the 10 district seats.

Polling places on Saturday are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m

Following changes to the San Antonio City Charter last November, winners of council and mayoral elections this year will have four-year terms.

There are several school board and bond elections on the ballot too.

Polling places on Saturday are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find the polling locations here.

If a runoff election is necessary for any seats, early voting for that contest will begin on May 27, and the runoff election day will be June 7.

The Bexar County Elections Department reported that more than 74,000 ballots were cast in-person during the early voting period.

