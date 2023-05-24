Where, when and how to vote in San Antonio's June runoff election

Two San Antonio City Council races are heading to a June runoff. Registered voters in City Council Districts 1 and 7 will have the opportunity to cast new ballots for their City Council District members.

The Runoff Election will take place on Saturday, June 10, 2023, with early voting from Tuesday, May 30 to Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

The voting sites for the Runoff Election Day will be the same as the early voting sites.

Voting Locations:



Bexar County Elections Department - 1103 S. Frio (Directions)

Bexar County Justice Center, Basement - 300 Dolorosa (Closes daily at 6 p.m. and will not open on Saturday) (Directions)

Lion’s Field - 2809 Broadway (Directions)

Maverick Branch Library - 8700 Mystic Park (Directions)

Memorial Branch Library - 3222 Culebra (Directions)

Wonderland Mall of the Americas at Crossroads, Lower Level A-12 - 4522 Fredericksburg (Directions)

Early voting hours:



Tuesday, May 30 to Friday, June 2, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, June 3, 5 and 6 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

No early voting on Sunday, June 4, 2023

Election Day hours:



Voting hours for Runoff Election Day, Saturday, June 10, 2023, will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are new council district boundaries following last year's redistricting process. You can enter your address here to confirm your district

VOTING BY MAIL

Last day to apply (received, not postmarked): Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Information and directions on voting by mail are available here.

WHAT TO BRING

A valid ID. Acceptable forms of ID include:



Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

If you don’t have a valid photo ID, here are other options.

THE RACES

District 1

Downtown and near Northside



Mario Bravo

Sukh Kaur

Summary

District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo was forced into a runoff with challenger Sukh Kaur, according to the results of Saturday's city council election.

Kaur, an education consultant, finished first in the race against the sitting councilman Bravo. She said her campaign knocked on more than 10,000 doors in the district, and 4,000 of those door knocks featured the candidate herself.

Kaur said she looked forward to the runoff. "So, I want to make sure in going into the runoff that people who did not vote for me feel confident in my ability to lead and the ability to lead well," she said.

Kaur is a board member of Texas Public Radio. She told TPR she would not leave her board position to run for the City Council.

Bravo, who was the second top vote-getter, won a previous runoff two years ago to win his seat. He said he's ready to face Kaur in the runoff.

"It's a difference race. It's a completely different race. The mayor's not on the ballot. There are not any propositions on the ballot and so it's just head-to-head and one candidate against the other. So, it's a very different race," he explained.

Bravo has garnered negative public perception following his outburst against former District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval and censure by the city council.

The third-place finisher — Adobe digital marketing executive Jeremy Roberts — said he has no plans to endorse either candidate in the runoff.

Kaur said streets and sidewalks, drainage, property tax relief, and public safety are top issues in the race, according to the voters she spoke to during her door-to-door campaign.

District 1 includes much of downtown and near North Side neighborhoods.

District 7

Northwest Side along Bandera Road



Dan Rossiter

Marina Alderete Gavito

Summary

Marina Alderete Gavito and Dan Rossiter face off in a runoff for the District 7 seat.

Alderete Gavito came out on top in May's municipal elections. Both candidates said they were ready to continue their campaigns.

“We walked dozens of miles, knocked on thousands of doors and made thousands of texts and phone calls. It's because of this hard work that we earned a place in the runoff,” Alderete Gavito said.

This faceoff over the open seat came when Councilwoman Ana Sandoval resigned in January. She now works for University Health System.

Alderete Gavito served as the executive director of SA Digital Connects, a public-private partnership that addresses the digital divide in Bexar County. She is part of the politically powerful Alderete family and is the daughter of former Councilman Joe Alderete.

“Campaigns are tough, but we have an amazing team. It’s a good thing I love walking so we’re gonna do some more of it. We were able to fundraise. We were able to touch a lot of voters,” Alderete Gavito added.

Rossiter is a former program manager at Southwest Research Institute. He quit his job to run for the seat. He has previously served on Brooks Development Authority Board and on one of the city’s 2022 bond committees.

“Since we knew the number of candidates, this has always been on the back of my mind. We've been taking actions to make sure that we're ready to go and get to work and finish this strong,” he said.

Since Sandoval's resignation, civil rights activist Rosie Castro has served in the District 7 seat temporarily.