San Antonio City Council admonishes Councilman Bravo in no confidence vote and censure

The San Antonio City Council approved a rare censure and no confidence vote against one of its own Thursday in a 8-0 vote.

The council voted to denounce the actions of District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo that occurred in September as he confronted District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval over her decision not to support a proposal. The action does not remove Bravo from the council.

Bravo said in a statement that he would not step down from his seat as representative for the downtown and near northside areas of San Antonio.

“On the morning of September 15th, I became emotionally overwhelmed and betrayed my own values. I did not handle myself well that day, and I stand by my public apology,” Bravo said.

He added: ”Since that day I have sought spiritual guidance and focused on deep reflection and personal growth. I am ready to take feedback and make amends, and I commit to holding myself to a higher standard. I fully intend to uphold my duty to serve the citizens of District 1, and I look forward to continuing to work with my council colleagues.”

Sandoval was not present for the meeting but issued a statement after the vote.

“My hope is that, going forward, City Hall can be a place free of the type of events that occurred on September 15,” she said, “so that I may continue to represent District 7 to the best of my ability.”

She added: “Thank you to everyone who has contacted me to check on my well-being over the past few weeks. I do not intend to comment further on this matter.”

Bravo lashed out at Sandoval on Sept. 15 after she did not back his proposal over the distribution of the CPS Energy surplus revenue. The pair previously dated.

Bravo said her actions illustrated why their relationship ended and why he did not want to have children with her. Sandoval cried in response, as initially reported by the San Antonio Express-News. Bravo later apologized to all parties.

Also notably absent from the meeting was District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry who is facing allegations of hitting a vehicle in a hit-and-run where alcohol may have been a factor. Perry had spent a day and a half at the hospital following the incident.