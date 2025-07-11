San Antonio and Hill Country to see mostly dry weather through the weekend

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio and the Hill County can expect a mostly dry weather pattern this weekend, which is badly needed as search and recovery efforts continue for missing people after severe flooding in Kerr County and downstream.

The National Weather Service reported a couple of isolated downpours can't be ruled out late this weekend as a frontal boundary pushes into the Texas Panhandle. But forecasters said the coastal plains were a more likely spot for isolated downpours.

Very low rain chances exist for San Antonio and the Hill Country, around Kerrville, this weekend. If isolated downpours do occur, they appear to be more likely for the afternoon or evenings after some daytime heating.

The runoff from flooding only managed to boost the water level in the Edwards Aquifer by about three feet, and it already saw its peak at around 638 and is again inching down.

Overall, water demands remain high on the aquifer during the summer months. The 638 feet is still 21 feet below historic levels for this time of year, so a major drought continues, and water restrictions remain in place in cities across the region.

The news is much better for Canyon Lake, which was up a dozen feet since the Fourth of July weekend floods. But the entire lake level only rose about a tenth of a foot from Thursday to Friday, so it too has seen the peak of incoming floodwaters.

The water level in the lake, west of New Braunfels in Comal County, stood at 889.9 feet on Friday. Anything at or above 909 feet is considered "full."

Lake capacity is now at 64%, compared to 46% before the Fourth of July weekend.

Also assisting weekend search and recovery efforts will be partly sunny skies and more seasonal temperatures around 90 or just above, instead of the 100-degree temperatures not uncommon for this time of year across South Texas and the Hill Country.