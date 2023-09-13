Proposal would change San Antonio's revenue draw from CPS Energy revenue to improve reliability

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

In an effort to address concerns with the state's energy grid, a San Antonio councilwoman has filed a Council Consideration Request (CCR) to change the city's revenue draw from CPS Energy.

District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda proposed to re-invest in the city-owned utility and modify San Antonio's 14 percent draw of monthly revenues.

It calls for the return of two to three percent back to CPS Energy to help ensure reliable energy for San Antonio.

Cabello Havrda said the return would address the need to create additional power supply amid strains in the power grid.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued several calls for voluntary conservation this summer, with the most serious emergency alert issued earlier this month.

“I’m very concerned with the city’s ability to respond to extreme weather emergencies," Cabello Havrda said. "We all know that ERCOT, our state’s power grid, is unreliable and dangerously volatile."

The return could be used by the local utility to update software and infrastructure, harden generating plants, and diversify energy resources. It would also solidify planning to prepare for winter storms and heatwaves.

“CPS Energy is, by far, our city’s strongest economic driver. There is a natural fear that many of our bedrock economic generating institutions ... are vulnerable because of the grid’s instability."

Cabello Havrda said because the CCR would give a percentage of CPS Energy revenue back, CPS would not ask city council for a rate increase.

The council would need to analyze the proposal to determine its potential impact on the city's operating budget.

TPR's Joey Palacios contributed to this report.