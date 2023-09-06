© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Environment

Texas power grid on the brink again as ERCOT issues emergency alert through 9 p.m. tonight

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published September 6, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A general view of electric lines as demand for power surges during a period of hot weather in Houston, Texas, U.S. June 27, 2023.

Due to low power reserves Wednesday evening, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 2.

That means there's a risk of controlled outages as the state struggles to keep up with the demand for electricity. ERCOT says conservation is critical until 9 p.m. Wednesday to avoid an emergency.

"Please safely reduce electric use and have a plan to stay safe in case outages become necessary," ERCOT posted on X just after 7:30 p.m.

Steps to help reduce electricity use include:

  • Set thermostats two to three degrees higher during the peak hours of 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.
  • Set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.
  • Use fans to feel four to six degrees cooler.
  • Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
  • Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.)
  • Schedule pool pumps to run in the early morning or overnight hours; shut off between 3:00 and 7:00 p.m.
  • Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

ERCOT has issued eight calls for voluntary conservation this summer, with Wednesday's emergency alert being the most serious.
"At Level 2, ERCOT can reduce demand and ERCOT has 3 Energy Emergency Alert Levels. At Level 3 ERCOT may use controlled rotating outages as a last resort to protect the grid," said a statement from San Antonio's CPS Energy. "If rotating outages are called, we anticipate these controlled outages will last for approximately 15 minutes.  These situations move very quickly, and we will give you as much notice as possible but expect a short window from notice to impact."

