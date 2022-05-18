Elizabeth Trovall is the immigration reporter at the Houston Chronicle, where she’s covered national stories like the evacuation and resettlement of Afghans after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the arrival of thousands of Haitian migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.Prior to her post at the Houston Chronicle, Trovall covered immigration for the NPR affiliate in Houston, Houston Public Media. Her reporting, which includes stories on Central American migrant children, conditions in ICE detention centers and the economic contributions of immigrants, has aired on national and statewide public radio programs including NPR, Marketplace, The World, Here and Now and Texas Standard.Trovall landed her first reporting job in Santiago, Chile where she lived for four years and covered business, travel and culture.Trovall earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism, where she reported for the local public radio station KBIA and spent a semester reporting on arts and culture in Buenos Aires, Argentina.Reach her at elizabeth.trovall@chron.com or on Twitter @elizTrovall.