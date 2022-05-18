Elizabeth Trovall
Elizabeth Trovall is the immigration reporter at the Houston Chronicle, where she’s covered national stories like the evacuation and resettlement of Afghans after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the arrival of thousands of Haitian migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.Prior to her post at the Houston Chronicle, Trovall covered immigration for the NPR affiliate in Houston, Houston Public Media. Her reporting, which includes stories on Central American migrant children, conditions in ICE detention centers and the economic contributions of immigrants, has aired on national and statewide public radio programs including NPR, Marketplace, The World, Here and Now and Texas Standard.Trovall landed her first reporting job in Santiago, Chile where she lived for four years and covered business, travel and culture.Trovall earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism, where she reported for the local public radio station KBIA and spent a semester reporting on arts and culture in Buenos Aires, Argentina.Reach her at elizabeth.trovall@chron.com or on Twitter @elizTrovall.
Después de ser desplazados de Haití, un éxodo hacía Sudamérica y una travesía épica a través de las Américas ¿qué fue del American dream para los haitianos? En este episodio final de La Línea, Dachka, Jeanbaptiste y otros explican donde se encuentran ahora.
After displacement from Haiti, an exodus from South America and an epic journey through the Americas, what became of Haitians’ American dream? In this final episode of Line in the Land, Dachka, Jean Jeanbaptiste and others explain where they ended up.
Cuando un terremoto masivo devastó Haití en 2010, la comunidad internacional prometió invertir miles de millones de dólares en la recuperación. La mayor parte de esa ayuda no se destinó ni a la reconstrucción de Haití, ni al pueblo haitiano. Pero la inestabilidad de Haití data de siglos; tiene que ver con fuerzas políticas externas que se remontan a la historia de origen del país como la primera república negra del mundo. Esa historia, en el episodio cuatro de La Línea.
When an earthquake devastated Haiti in 2010, the international community pledged billions of dollars toward recovery. Much of that aid never went to rebuilding Haiti – or even to the Haitian people. But Haiti’s instability goes back even farther. In fact, it has a great deal to do with outside political forces dating back to the country’s origin story as the world’s first Black republic. That story, in episode four of Line in the Land.
Para llegar a Texas desde Sudamérica, los haitianos deben viajar a pie a través de un tramo impenetrable de selva llamado el Tapón del Darién. Este camino rebelde y virgen desde el norte de Colombia hasta el sur de Panamá es literalmente un tapón en la carretera Panamericana, repleta de animales venenosos, grupos armados y ríos caudalosos. En el episodio tres de La Línea, los haitianos llevan a los oyentes a un viaje boscoso como ningún otro.
To get to the U.S. border from South America, Haitians must journey on foot through an isolated stretch of jungle called the Darién Gap. This unruly path from northern Colombia to southern Panama is a literal gap in the Pan-American Highway, teeming with venomous animals, armed groups and rushing rivers. In episode three of Line in the Land, Haitian migrants take listeners with them on a forested journey like no other.
Sudamérica se convirtió en un refugio para muchos haitianos desplazados por el devastador terremoto de 2010. Sin embargo, como inmigrantes negros de un país en ruinas, los haitianos también se encontraban entre las poblaciones más vulnerables. En este segundo episodio de La Línea, los haitianos cuentan sus historias de una década de migración a través de las Américas, y cómo los países que inicialmente los recibieron, finalmente les cerraron las puertas.
South America became a haven for many Haitians displaced by the devastating earthquake of 2010. But, as Black migrants from an impoverished country, Haitians were also among the most vulnerable immigrant populations. In this second episode of Line in the Land, Haitians tell their stories of a decade of migration across the Americas — and how countries that initially welcomed them, ultimately shut their doors.
When thousands of Haitians – like Dachka and Exode – arrived in the unlikely border town of Del Rio, Texas, they hoped they were crossing the finish line of an arduous immigration journey. But when the U.S. started flying some families back to Haiti (including their South American children) migrants were forced to make a critical decision: stay in the U.S. migrant camp and risk expulsion – or return to Mexico.
Cuando miles de haitianos, como Dachka y Exode, llegaron al pequeño pueblo fronterizo de Del Río, Texas, tenían la esperanza de estar cruzando la línea final de una ardua travesía migratoria. Pero cuando Estados Unidos empezó a devolver a algunas familias hasta Haití, incluyendo a sus hijos sudamericanos, muchos migrantes fueron forzados a tomar una decisión crítica: permanecer en el campamento improvisado en Estados Unidos y arriesgarse a la expulsión, o volver a México.