© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Attorneys for South Texas woman arrested over abortion sue Starr County DA for $1 million

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro,
Jerry Clayton
Published April 3, 2024 at 12:20 PM CDT
Veronica Martinez (left) and Cecilia Garza (second to left) are attorneys for Lizelle Gonzalez (middle), the Starr County woman who was charged with murder in 2022 for a self-induced abortion. She filed a lawsuit last week against Starr County, the District Attorney, and the Assistant District Attorney.
Courtesy photo
/
Garza Martinez, PLLC
Veronica Martinez (left) and Cecilia Garza (second to left) are attorneys for Lizelle Gonzalez (middle), the Starr County woman who was charged with murder in 2022 for a self-induced abortion. She filed a lawsuit last week against Starr County, the District Attorney, and the Assistant District Attorney.

In 2022, then 26-year-old Lizelle Gonzalez was charged with murder after she she took an abortion pill while 19 weeks pregnant and went to a local hospital in the Rio Grande Valley, where a stillborn child was delivered by cesarean section.

Gonzalez was arrested after hospital employees informed the Starr County DA’s office. The case made national headlines even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.

Attorneys for Gonzalez held a press conference Tuesday to discuss her $1 million lawsuit against Starr County District Attorney Gocha Ramirez.

Gonzalez is suing Ramirez, Assistant District Attorney Alexandria Barrera, and Starr County for deprivation of liberty, reputational harm, and distress, pain, and suffering.

Attorneys Cecilia Garza and Veronica Martinez with Gaza Martinez PLLC spoke about the lawsuit.

“The legal basis of Ms. Gonzalez’ lawsuit is not about her reproductive rights,” Garza said. “The legal basis of this lawsuit is the unconstitutional violation of her basic civil rights when she was arrested and charged with a crime that does not exist in the state of Texas.”

State law does not allow criminal prosecutions against women who induce their own abortions.

Garza cited Texas Penal Code Section 19.06, which does not allow criminal prosecutions against women who induce their own abortions. It states, "This chapter does not apply to the death of an unborn child if the conduct charged is conduct committed by the mother of the unborn child.”

Gonzalez spent three days at the Starr County jail after her arrest with a bond set at $500,000. The charges were later dropped.

Ramirez was later disciplined by the state bar for the arrest.

The attorneys said at the press conference Ramirez and Barrera have both been served with the lawsuit, but Starr County has not yet been served.

“Lizelle’s life was forever changed by the blatant violation of her civil rights,” said Martinez on Tuesday. “We will not sit on the sidelines and allow this abuse of power to continue."

The Starr County DA's office did not respond to TPR’s request for comment on the case.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Criminal Justice TPRTop StoriesAbortionStarr County
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton