Texas woman charged with murder for ‘self-induced abortion’

Police in Starr County on the Texas-Mexico border have arrested and charged a woman with murder for allegedly performing what they called a “self-induced abortion.”

The Starr County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Lizelle Herrera on Thursday.

The story was first reported by Valley Central. TPR confirmed Friday night that Herrera remains in the custody of the Starr County Sheriff’s Office with bond set at $500,000.

La Frontera Fund, a Rio Grande Valley-based abortion assistance fund, planned a protest for Saturday morning outside the Starr County Jail.

“This arrest is inhumane. We are demanding the immediate release of Lizelle Herrera.’ said Rockie Gonzalez, founder and board chair of Frontera Fund.

🚨URGENT ACTION🚨



Show up in support of Lizelle Herrera who is being wrongfully charged with murder.



Join us TOMORROW, 4/9/22 at 9AM, at Starr County Jail to call out the unjust incarceration of Lizelle Herrera.#FreeLizelle #FronteraFundRGV #StopPolicingOurBodies pic.twitter.com/Kr25QU7z0s — Frontera Fund (@LaFronteraFund) April 9, 2022

“This is a developing story and we don’t yet know all the details surrounding this tragic event, what we do know is that criminalizing pregnant people’s choices or pregnancy outcomes, which the state of Texas has done, takes away people’s autonomy over their own bodies, and leaves them with no safe options when they choose not to become a parent,” Gonzalez explained.

In September, Texas lawmakers passed Senate Bill 8, which bans the procedure as early as six weeks into a pregnancy — often before many people realize they're pregnant.

SB 8, the most restrictive ban on the procedure in the country, deputizes private citizens to sue anyone who performs an abortion or “aids and abets” a procedure.

As legal challenges make their way through the courts, thousands of Texans have gone out of state to get abortions.